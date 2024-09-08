FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 318.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after buying an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.22 million, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.42.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
