First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 659 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 360,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.