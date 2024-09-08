First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $4.63 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.35.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 251,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

