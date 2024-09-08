Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,733 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

