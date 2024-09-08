Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Down 9.2%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. 71,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,396,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
