Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1101268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Specifically, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $110,907.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,267.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $128,453.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,991.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Five9 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $79,035,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after buying an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

