Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.84.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

