Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.