Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 271,535 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fluor worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fluor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fluor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

