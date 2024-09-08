FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $327,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FMC by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

