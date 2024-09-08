Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Down 0.7%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.27. Approximately 902,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,731,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 389,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

