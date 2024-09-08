Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortive by 70.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Fortive by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fortive by 599.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 2.9 %

Fortive stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

