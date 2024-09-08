Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $207,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $471.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.27. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

