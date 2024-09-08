Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,096 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 1,764,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 1,437,499 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HST stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.
HST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
