Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,741 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,024.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 265,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 195,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,993,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

