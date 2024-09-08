Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $106.23.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

