Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

TJX stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

