Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XHLF opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

