Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.