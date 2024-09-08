Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TTE opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

