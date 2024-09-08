Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $649.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.