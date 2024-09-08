Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in 3M by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

