Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.