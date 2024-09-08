Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.