Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.66% of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 492,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TDVI opened at $23.16 on Friday. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

