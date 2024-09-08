Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.