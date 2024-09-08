Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.