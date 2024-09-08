Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $159.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

