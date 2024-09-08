Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $227,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $2,255,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $198.33 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $204.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

