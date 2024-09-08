Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after buying an additional 2,581,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,561 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

