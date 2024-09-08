Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

