Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 6,730.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,788,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMIL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $285.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

