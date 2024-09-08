Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $44.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.