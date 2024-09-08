Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.