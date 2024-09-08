Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 3,185 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,763,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

ETR opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

