Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ingredion by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

