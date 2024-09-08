Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $682.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

