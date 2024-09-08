Foundry Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,209 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.77 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.