Foundry Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,024 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

