Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $6,073,000.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

