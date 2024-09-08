Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $1,514,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.