Foundry Partners LLC Sells 207,926 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,926 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 213,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCRN stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

