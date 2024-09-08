Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 36.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

