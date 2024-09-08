Foundry Partners LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

