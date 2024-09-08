Foundry Partners LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

