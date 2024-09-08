Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $38.81 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

