Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $188.42 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $193.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

