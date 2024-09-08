Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

DY opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

