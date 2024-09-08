Frank Martell Buys 75,000 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Martell bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SmartRent Price Performance
SMRT opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.97. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SmartRent
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Articles
