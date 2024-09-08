Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$17.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FRU

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

FRU opened at C$13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.